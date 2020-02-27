A Bixby school bus driver was fired, then arrested by Bixby police on Thursday morning after reportedly driving a route Thursday morning while intoxicated.
Bixby Police Department school resource officers arrested Donny Cheatham at the school district's transportation facility about noon on complaints of child endangerment and public intoxication. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail about 4:30 p.m. and was being held on $25,100 bond.
In a news release Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Rob Miller said the district's transportation director met Cheatham at the bus lot after reports the bus had run late that morning. The director reportedly smelled alcohol on Cheatham's person, who was then taken to a drug and alcohol screening facility per district policy.
Cheatham, reportedly had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit after having driven route 24 that morning, which carried 72 students to both elementary and secondary schools.
No additional incidents were reported involving the driver, according to a news release. Cheatham was reportedly fired immediately.
Miller said the district will be transparent about the incident and review policies, protocols and safeguards to keep Thursday's events from repeating themselves.
"I am deeply sorry that our children and families have been impacted by this terrible lack of judgment on the part of a Bixby employee," Miller said in a news release. "Keeping our students safe is the most important responsibility we have as school employees."