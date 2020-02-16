Of the Tulsans who were killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the most prominent was probably Dr. A.C. Jackson, a 40-year-old African American surgeon.
Jackson’s white neighbor, former police commissioner and retired judge John Oliphant, saw the whole thing, and called it “cold-blooded murder.”
It happened after the massacre had all but died down. Jackson had raised his hands to surrender to a group of whites when two of them shot Jackson dead, Oliphant reported.
Jackson’s killers were never identified.