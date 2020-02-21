An author and historian who grew up in Tulsa in the 1950s, Scott Ellsworth wrote the first book to delve into the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
At the time it came out in 1982, his “Death in a Promised Land” was news to many.
The massacre had been a taboo subject for decades, and after so many years, few had even heard of it.
Ellsworth, a professor at the University of Michigan, later served as a historical consultant to the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission and worked on behalf of survivors to push for reparations.
He also helped identify possible unmarked burial sites of massacre victims, and returned to Tulsa in 2019 as a community search was organized for those sites.