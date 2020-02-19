As the site of regular educational and cultural events since it was established in 1995, the Greenwood Cultural Center has kept alive the story of the historic Greenwood District while promoting Tulsa’s African American heritage.
The center, at 322 N. Greenwood Ave., faced uncertain times after a previous loss of state funding, but today it seems poised for a bright future.
Last year, a $9 million renovation and expansion was announced to coincide with the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The project, a collaboration of the Race Massacre Centennial Commission, the John Hope Franklin Center of Reconciliation and the Greenwood Cultural Center, includes a reconfiguration of the existing facility and the addition of a museum, administrative offices and a gift shop.