Educators throughout Tulsa Public Schools have taken advantage of Black History Month to recognize the achievements and contributions of African Americans in their classrooms.
TPS Deputy Chief of Academics Danielle Neves said schools are encouraged to recognize Black History Month as well as other commemorative months, such as those for women and Native Americans. The district also is working to ensure conversations surrounding African American heritage continue beyond February.
Since joining the district about five years ago, Neves said she has seen a considerable shift in how black history is taught in schools. She remembers a not-so-distant time when Black History Month centered solely on Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman.
“Now we’re not only celebrating all of our heroes and celebrating the legacies of black Americans, but we’re also having conversations about the systemic oppression that is still rampant in our country,” she said. “We’re actually talking about the enslavement of Africans as they were brought to this country and the ways that slavery and all of its ramifications have continued to live on.
“But that is also part of our history. That is part of how we understand the lives of black Americans in this country, and we’re doing a better job of positioning these stories in that context.”
