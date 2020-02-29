Janice C. Jones

Janice C. Jones. Courtesy of Tulsa Historical Society & Museum

 Tulsa Historical Society

Believed to be the first black registered nurse in Tulsa, Janice Jones began working for the Public Health Service in the 1920s.

She operated a small clinic on Archer Street, but spent as much time out in the community, visiting homebound and elderly residents throughout north Tulsa.

Despite meager resources, Jones offered a variety of clinical services, including tuberculosis treatment and prenatal care.

Her efforts led to the establishment of the Variety Health Center in 1945.

Jones was inducted into the Tulsa Hall of Fame in 1989.

