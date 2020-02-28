During the civil rights era of the 1950s and ’60s, Calvin McCutchen, minister at Mount Zion Baptist Church, was a leader among black pastors in Tulsa, coordinating efforts in the push for desegregation.
He was especially good at getting youths involved.
Preaching the principles of nonviolent resistance, McCutchen and the late Rev. B.S. Roberts organized students for sit-in demonstrations at whites-only restaurants, including Borden’s Cafeteria in north Tulsa and Picadilly’s downtown.
McCutchen also organized a bus trip with youths to the 1963 March on Washington, where they were on hand for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech.
McCutchen retired in 2007 after 50 years as senior pastor of Mount Zion.
But even in his later years, he continued to be a voice for racial justice and was part of a Tulsa World panel discussing race relations in the city.
McCutchen died in 2019 at age 92.
