A decade of turmoil at Langston University, spurred by repeated changes in leadership and alleged financial mismanagement, culminated in 1978 with the state Legislature considering a bill that would close the historically black institution.
Students responded by staging a sit-in at the state Capitol.
After four days, the students finally left with some assurance that money was forthcoming to keep the school going. But the future was still very much in doubt.
Siding with the students, acting Langston president Ernest Holloway, who’d been handpicked by Gov. David Boren and the school’s regents to investigate the finances, turned out to be just the leader needed at the time and provided a steadying influence.
Named president the next year, Holloway would be credited with helping turn Langston around, as the school survived, and went on to add branch campuses in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
Holloway served as president for 24 years, for much of that time the only black college president in the state.