In the late 1990s, longtime Tulsa World writer Randy Krehbiel was tasked with creating for the newspaper a Tulsa Race Massacre archive, which would then serve as a resource for future coverage.
Starting with a timeline, and expanding it with new information until it ran some 70 pages, he amassed thousands of documents, including items from the Oklahoma State Archives, and spent hours scrolling through Tulsa World and Tulsa Tribune newspapers on microfiche.
The two decades of research and writing Krehbiel invested in the project would also yield a book.
“Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre” was published last year by the University of Oklahoma Press. Krehbiel’s book focuses on how the massacre was presented in the city’s main newspapers of the day, the Tulsa Daily World and the Tulsa Tribune.
