'Black Lives Matter' painted overnight on street in Tulsa's Greenwood District

Prior to Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration, more than 50 individuals chipped in to help paint "Black Lives Matter" on a Greenwood District street.
The project was launched at 11 p.m. Thursday with a group of five people, but others flocked to the site to help and the paint job was finished around 7 a.m.
"We had this crazy idea and somehow, thanks to our amazing community, we were able to pull it off," Briana Shea said in a Facebook post. "Thank you all and damn, it feels good. Stay safe everyone."
Shea said love support and donations came flooding in after the idea was pitched to the community.
The Greenwood District is home to Black Wall Street, where African-American-owned businesses suffered destruction during the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.
Tulsa’s Juneteenth celebration is launching Friday in the Greenwood District. Juneteeth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, when Union troops at the end of the Civil War reached Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to inform African-Americans there of the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued two years before.
Activist and politician the Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to make a 7 p.m. keynote address at Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration. The Original Lakeside Band and American gospel musician Le’Andrea Johnson are among entertainers. The event will also feature local vendor booths, food trucks, and children’s activities.
Due to an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, Tulsa Juneteenth is taking enhanced operational measures to ensure the health and safety of all guests and volunteers attending Friday’s event. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear their mask and exercise recommended social distancing practices at all times.
Complimentary face masks will be available to attendees through a partnership with the non-profit organization, Until We Do It.
