In the Greenwood District, Robert Gray walked into Tee’s Barber Shop out of the cold for his 1 p.m. appointment.
Barber shop owner Willie Sells turned down the impeachment hearings on his two TVs to chat about Maj. Wendell Franklin’s appointment to police chief, something they both said they saw as a step in the right direction for the community and the Police Department.
Sells said while it’s a big deal to see Franklin named police chief, he wants to see Mayor G.T. Bynum go to bat for his pick.
“Since (Bynum) appointed him, it means he does support him,” Sells said. “But now he’s got to back him regardless, because police chiefs have a great responsibility. He needs the backing of the mayor, and the mayor has to have his back so they work together.
“It’s a good historical moment for Tulsa. I didn’t expect it.”
Gray, who has known Franklin and his family for years, chuckled as he referred to the new chief as “kid.” He said he knew Franklin was qualified for the job, and remains cautiously optimistic about the department’s future.
“A lot of things on the racial divide will get more attention,” Gray said. “But change won’t come overnight. Change takes time. No one should expect that just because he was appointed means change is coming next week.”
Despite Franklin being named city’s first black police chief, support for the Tulsa Police Department among minority residents still remains complicated at best.
Franklin’s historic appointment is worthy of some fanfare within Tulsa’s African American community that finally has a person who looks like them leading the police force.
For others, a black police chief does not temper long-held skepticism and distrust of policing as an institution.
“I think it’s important that Tulsa has a black police chief,” said Thomas Boxley, chairman of the Greater Tulsa African-American Affairs Commission. “But the institution of policing is what it is. It remains to be seen what the impact is.”
Boxley referenced early policing in America being borne of slave patrols and how officers have historically treated black citizens as reasons for him to be cautious even though a black man now leads TPD.
“People are still going to be skeptical and still be critical regardless,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who the face is when there is so much work to be done.”
That work, Boxley said, will involve eradicating a culture within the department that — intentional or not — has led to allegations of racial bias against officers while patrolling communities of color.
Gregory Robinson II, director of family and community ownership at the Met Cares Foundation, has a different expectation in mind before fully committing to the new chief.
He wants Franklin — before his first day on the job — to apologize for comments that suggested he did not back claims of discrimination and racism within the Police Department in a 1994 lawsuit filed by a group of black Tulsa police officers.
Franklin stated in 2003 that he did not see or experience evidence of racial bias within the department.
“We want to make sure we have the best police chief possible for Tulsa,” Robinson said. “But he (Franklin) is on record as being against the lawsuit brought by black officers. We want to see if he would renounce that position.
“It is the only way to move forward. If he will not, we will not stand in support of the chief even though he will be the first African American chief.”
In a letter attributed to north Tulsa elected officials, the Terence Crutcher Foundation, faith leaders and activist group Demanding a JUSTulsa, frustration was expressed that Bynum failed to consider the many concerns regarding the police chief search.
“Time and again we hear calls for the community to come to the table and work with city leaders to drive toward change,” the letter stated. “Unfortunately, whenever the community seeks to do exactly that, our mayor chooses not to engage.”
The Rev. Robert Turner of Vernon AME Church also viewed Franklin’s hiring as a disappointment from the perspective that Bynum did not seriously consider external candidates, something he and other community leaders were candid about during public discussions.
Turner also took issue that Franklin was elevated from major, unlike other internal candidates who were all experienced deputy chiefs.
Those issues are why the pastor is taking a wait-and-see approach, especially as it relates to what methods Franklin will deploy to address the police-community divide and whether he will implement long-sought police reforms.
“You can’t fix that alone by having a black police chief,” he said. “It (the department) needs some policy. Just like having a black president didn’t get rid of racism in America. Position is one thing ... policy is another. We hope he implements the policies that are needed.”