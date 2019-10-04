After saying this summer that his art gallery would be moving from its spot on historic Black Wall Street following a dispute with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, owner Ricco Wright announced Friday where the 'bigger and better' Black Wall Street Gallery will be.
The gallery, said, Wright, will have its grand opening on Dec. 6 at 10 N. Greenwood Ave. featuring The Healing Series, a six-month exhibition featuring local and regional artists. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m., according to a news release.
"We’re thrilled to be in the middle of a significant period of expansion and growth," the release said. "We’ve got a new location and a new exhibition."
Wright told the Tulsa World in August that he desired to say at the 101 N. Greenwood Ave. location, which opened last year. But the chamber announced in July that it had served a notice of eviction to Wright, saying he was months behind rent. A final judgment was issued in small claims court that the gallery needed to be vacated by Aug. 31.
Despite previous challenges, Wright is optimistic that the new location will continue its mission in bringing Tulsans together through art and expression.
“I’m in a situation now where my vision is able to be bigger and better because I got out of my own way,” Wright told the World.