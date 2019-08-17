An art gallery meant to bring people together on historic Black Wall Street is parting ways with a nonprofit organization designed to advocate for minority businesses.
The Black Wall Street Gallery will be moving after the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday a final judgment was issued in small claims court that the gallery must vacate its current space, 101 N Greenwood Ave., by midnight Aug. 31.
The chamber announced in July it had served a notice of eviction to the gallery's art proprietor, Ricco Wright, saying he was months behind on rent, but Wright said the gallery would remain open.
Now, he says it's moving.
Wright told the Tulsa World on Saturday he was fighting to stay in the historic space but in reality, it was limiting him.
Wright said he was losing the interest of potential donors because they were wary of the chamber.
Disputes between the chamber and its merchant tenants have occurred before. Wanda J's Next Generation, a popular eatery in the Greenwood District, was in a legal dispute with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce over its lease, the World reported previously.
Wright said Saturday he thinks the chamber favors franchises over locally-owned minority businesses.
In July, chamber president Freeman Culver said “There is no free lunch in our society,” and the chamber had done all it could to support the gallery.
“Investing in (Wright) wasn't about getting money from him,” Culver told the Tulsa World then. “It's just that there are other African Americans who are able to pay the market rate. We are very sorry this happened."
The chamber said in a news release Thursday that Wright was four months behind in rent. Saturday, Wright said he paid rent through August, and plans to remain there until the end of the month.
"I'm in a situation now where my vision is able to be bigger and better because I got out of my own way," Wright said.
He plans to announce a new location and series for the gallery soon, but kept details concealed Saturday.
“Just know that something even bigger is coming very soon,” Wright said.