Mobile-phone location data from people who attended President Donald Trump's rally in Oklahoma show that most came from outside Tulsa, hailing from at least 44 counties spread across 12 states. COVID-19 is on the rise in 33 of them.
Trump supporters traveled from across the Oklahoma region for the June 20 event, according to a Bloomberg analysis of data from SafeGraph. They didn't fill the arena though and public health experts say the extra space may have lessened the risks of transmission.
Even so, it was far from a small gathering. Tulsa's fire department estimated the crowd at the BOK Center numbered 6,200, making it the largest indoor event in the U.S. since March.
People came from places including Tarrant County, Texas - home to Fort Worth, where new cases were up more than 50% in the two weeks before the rally. There's also Shelby County, Tenn., where Memphis is located, which put plans to loosen restrictions on hold last week after new infections spiked, and Wake County in North Carolina, where the state capital of Raleigh is and the virus is spreading faster than anywhere else in the state.
All three states and Oklahoma are seeing rising case numbers. The virus has spiked in Texas, with record new numbers reported in each of the past three days, prompting Gov. Greg Abbott, R, to halt the state's reopening. Oklahoma also reported a record number of new infections on Thursday.
Gallery: Images from inside the BOK Center during President Trump's campaign rally
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa on Saturday.
Attendees, including Blake Marnell (center) of San Diego, cheer and film while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at the BOK Center. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump claps while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Diamond and Silk before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A man makes the "shame" gesture toward the press after President Donald Trump denounced them as "the enemy of the people" during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Campaign adviser Lara Trump calls for "four more years" of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Campaign adviser Lara Trump (left) and husband Eric Trump speak Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump raises a glass of water as he speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
James Lankford wears a facemask as he attends a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump watches as supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Campaign signs sit on the floor while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump claps while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Attendees cheer while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump walk towards the stage while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump walks towards the stage during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally for President President Donald Trump at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump reacts to applause from his supporters during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks at a re-election rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Politicians attending President Donald Trump speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally in Tulsa.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Eric Trump and Lara Trump talk to people waiting for President Donald Trump to speak Saturday at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Diamond and Silk talks to people waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally Saturday.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
TW Shannon talks to the crowd as they wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Mia Tucker waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Vincent Madle chants USA while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Jonathan Rowe takes a selfie while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Melissa and Scott Killgore wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Jeff Borsuk waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Empty seats are visible in the upper level at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday at the BOK Center. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Donald Trump supporters shop for merchandise during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Donald Trump supporters shop for merchandise during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Donald Trump supporters wave posters during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
