Bobcats are prowling around Tulsa in the evenings, according to some recent reports and the knowledge of experts.
A resident in the Forest Creek Neighborhood near 81st Street and Harvard Avenue sent a video captured by a security camera of a bobcat walking across a front porch at about 1:30 a.m.
Bobcat sightings also were reported around the Indian Springs area of Broken Arrow, an area of large open spaces that is near the Arkansas River off 131st Street.
In recent days, social media posts warned of bobcats seen in the area. One woman reported to local television news stations that her two small dogs were killed when she let them out at night. Her beagle was killed and one other small dog was severely bitten and had to be euthanized.
Coyotes and bobcats are predators common in the Tulsa area and wildlife experts advise that people need to be aware they could be present at any time.
“Bobcats are always around,” said Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation spokesman Micah Holmes. “They are very common in Oklahoma, more common than many realize because they are so secretive.”
Bobcats are crepuscular animals, which means they are most active just after sunset and right around sunrise. They may be out at night or during the day as well, just not as often.
Residential areas are not outside the habitat of bobcats, which have adapted to inhabit forested areas as well as mountains and prairies across the country. They live in areas across the contiguous United States and into Canada.
“Anyplace where there is some cover and some food,” Holmes said. “In the city, they find mice and squirrels and rabbits and rats, sometimes a house cat.”
In the fall, bobcat kittens born in the spring are getting older and might not be sticking as close to their mother, Holmes said.
“If you see a young one, it might be a juvenile and it’s just not as experienced at staying away from people,” he said.
Generally, there is no reason to be concerned if you see a bobcat in a residential area, he said. The same precautions should be taken with the knowledge that bobcats are present as with any other wildlife, such as coyotes.
Pet food should be brought inside at night and attractants like open garbage should be minimized. Anything that attracts mice, rats or squirrels — like excess birdseed — might attract the animals that prey on them. Generally, however, the big cats help keep down the population of rodents and typically stay out of sight.
“If you see one that ends up in a garage or somewhere it’s not supposed to be or it’s sick or injured then obviously you don’t want to handle it,” Holmes said.
Bobcats, even young ones, may look cute like a house cat but they are wild, have sharp claws and teeth, and are dangerous.
“Don’t try to handle it, call a game warden,” he said.
Most often, however, bobcats are secretive and not seen.
“They’re one of the things that make it neat to live in Oklahoma,” he said. “If you’re lucky enough to see one, consider yourself fortunate.”