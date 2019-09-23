Bobcats are prowling around Tulsa in the evenings according to some recent reports and the knowledge of experts.
Bobcat sightings were reported around the Indian Springs Sports Complex, according to KRMG Radio last week, and a resident in the Forest Creek Neighborhood near 81st and Harvard sent a video captured by a security camera of a bobcat walking across a front porch at about 1:30 a.m.
“Bobcats are always around,” said Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation spokesman Micah Holmes. “They are very common in Oklahoma, more common than many realize because they are so secretive.”
Bobcats are crepuscular animals in nature so they are most active and just after sunset and right around sunrise, but they also may be heard or seen at night.
Residential areas are not outside the habitat of bobcats, which have adapted to inhabit forested areas as well as mountains and prairies across the country. They live in areas across the contiguous United States and into Canada.
“Anyplace where there is some cover and some food,” Holmes said. “In the city they find mice and squirrels and rabbits and rats, sometimes a house cat.”
In the fall of the year kittens born in the spring are getting older and might not be sticking as close to their mother, Holmes said.
“If you see a young one it might be a juvenile and it’s just not as experienced at staying away from people,” he said.
Generally, there is no reason to be concerned if you see a bobcat in a residential area, he said. The same precautions should be taken with the knowledge that bobcats are present as with any other wildlife, such as coyotes.
Pet food should be brought inside at night and attractants like open garbage should be minimized. Anything that attracts more mice or rats or squirrels — like excess birdseed — might attract the animals that prey on them. Generally, however, the big cats help keep down the population of rodents and typically stay out of sight.
“If you see one that ends up in a garage or somewhere it’s not supposed to be or it’s sick or injured then obviously you don’t want to handle it,” Holmes said.
Bobcats, even young ones, may look cute like a house cat but they are wild, have sharp claws and teeth, and are extremely dangerous.
“Don’t try to handle it, call a game warden,” he said.
Most often, however, bobcats are secretive and not seen.
“They’re one of the things that make it neat to live in Oklahoma,” he said. “If you’re lucky enough to see one, consider yourself fortunate.”