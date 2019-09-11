Tulsa Police say a man whose body was found in a ditch in east Tulsa on Wednesday morning likely died accidentally. 

Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said detectives believe the man, who has not been identified, fell into the rocky area. Surveillance video from surrounding businesses should confirm whether that's true. 

Police were called to the area behind an auto shop near East 11th Street and South Garnett Road after 7 a.m., and the crime scene tape quickly drew a crowd of local spectators. 

The man's body was found nearly under the 11th Street bridge over the ditch, in the southwest corner of the intersection behind a oil change service. 

This is a developing story. Check TulsaWorld.com for updates. 

