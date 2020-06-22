Finger-pointing for Saturday's lower-than-expected attendance at President Donald Trump's reelection campaign rally in Tulsa has been aimed at everything from COVID-19 fears stoked by the media and overreaction by local law enforcement to a grand conspiracy by teenagers to grab up tickets with no intention of attending. 

But management at the event venue on Monday flat-out denied social media rumors circulating that suggested their employees had kept people out by abandoning checkpoints where attendees had their temperatures taken about an hour before the 7 p.m. rally.

"To be clear, the BOK Center’s responsibilities for Saturday’s event began at the facility doors," read the written statement. "Attendees were screened blocks away under the watchful guidance of secret service and other law enforcement agencies. We cannot address what transpired at those checkpoints, but we can state that every attendee who passed through those security processes, were able to easily access the building in plenty of time for the start of the rally, if they so chose to enter.

"The building also had no control over the events taking place outside of the venue. That event and all of its logistics was handled by the event organizer. If attendees were delayed in any way, it was solely at the direction of the event organizer who had control over the outside perimeter."

The Tulsa World estimates that about 10,000 people were inside the BOK Center for the rally by President Trump's campaign.

Expectations had been much higher because Brad Parscale, the chairman of Trump’s 2020 campaign, said earlier last week that there had been more than 1 million tickets requested for the event.

