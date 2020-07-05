Rain, shine or pandemic, Boomfest in Jenks went on without a hitch, rattling windows along the Arkansas River courtesy of a pedestrian bridge loaded down with gunpowder.
A thundering downpour swept across Tulsa as many made their way to the riverbanks. Those who had claimed their spots closest to the 96th Street Bridge hunkered down or retreated to their cars until the storm passed.
But unlike years past, prime real estate wasn’t hard to find up close. Pete Dunlop had the canopy set up early in the afternoon south of Los Cabos on the Jenks Riverwalk.
By the time he came down to settle in for the show not long before the rain arrived, he was surprised to be one of only a handful out there. In spite of the looming rain and thinner crowd, Dunlop said this year almost felt more important to celebrate Independence Day.
“We were in almost the exact same spot a little further down,” Dunlop said. “You couldn’t get a place to park, let alone the grass was completely full. This year seems to be extremely quiet.
“It has more of a meaning to it, especially for what it stood for and still does. With all the stuff going on with the riots, the virus, I think this is more of a special year.”
A semi-distanced fireworks show on the river wasn’t the normal routine for some Tulsans. With COVID-19’s resurgence and Oklahoma having more than 500 new cases for the second straight day, many family cookouts and driveway fireworks shows got canceled.
Claudia Gonzalez, who set up a picnic blanket not far from the water, said it’s odd not having the normal family gathering.
“Normally we go out to our family, do barbecue, do fireworks and do games,” Gonzalez said. “And this year it’s had such an impact in our lives, because we’re here by ourselves. The family decided not to do anything.”
For some, Boomfest was the first event outside their homes since the pandemic began in March. Chris Williams and Mandi Long of Broken Arrow were set up in lawn chairs across from Waterfront Grill where 5-year-old Oliver Long could wait for the passing ice cream truck.
With rare exception, they have stayed home before snagging a front-row seat to Boomfest, and Williams said it was a great escape from being inside for months.
“We’re still trying to do our best to do the right thing at the right time,” Williams said. “So we’re picking a spot that’s properly social distanced and all that stuff. … You’ve just got to roll with the punches, keep yourself busy and entertained to try and keep the public healthy.
“We’ve gotten closer as a family, we’ve worked through a lot of things we wouldn’t have had time to because we’re so busy with our lives. … But it’s nice to come out, relax and enjoy some fresh air.”
Gallery: Fourth of July celebrations go off with a bang in the Tulsa area
Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466
