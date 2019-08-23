A downtown business sustained minor damage in a fire, but Joann Frizzell of Boomtown Tees expects to be open Monday.
Frizzell said the front of the shirt shop, located at 114 S. Elgin Ave., is fine. She said there was not a lot of loss (“everything is replaceable”) but the fire left a mess.
“The fire department got here so quick that there was not much damage,” Frizzell said. “The sad part is melted ink is messy and gross. We’ll be open Monday ready to go.”
Frizzell said friends at Ambition Co., a design and screen printing business, will help Boomtoom Tees get orders completed and she said Ambition also reached out to help out in any way possible.
“How nice is that?” she said.
Frizzell said she is thankful for “night owls” working at the nearby Max Retropub. She said one of the employees saw smoke growing and called the fire department, which was on the scene in a matter of minutes.
“I can barely smell smoke,” Frizzell said. “So very grateful!”