This belongs in the category of making the best of a bad situation:
Kathleen Hope of Owasso and Steve St. John of Claremore made plans to get married March 28.
They set the date way back in November. Who could have predicted then that a pandemic would be a saboteur?
What do you you do?
Here’s what they did: They got married Saturday and, showing resourcefulness during the age of social distancing, they invited friends and family members to “attend” by watching on Facebook.
Once the original plan of getting married at a downtown Tulsa location was off the table, St. John said they decided to move up the date and get married as soon as possible. “Then we just thought, why not live-stream the ceremony?”
Vows were exchanged in front of a bare-bones assemblage at H2Oasis Float Center & Tea House in Tulsa. St. John said the center was closed, but owner Connie Swan, the officiant of the wedding, let them in for the ceremony. He said a manager was among two witnesses.
The ceremony (the laws of social distancing were violated long enough for a kiss-the-bride moment) and a toast that followed lasted about 13 minutes.
The bride and groom invited Facebook viewers to pick up a glass and join them in the toast. The bride read from a prepared statement during the toast, saying among other things, that their OCD is completely simpatico, she intends to give her new husband three additional inches of closet space (maybe), and that she promises to consult her him before getting any more cats.
“I just love the us of us,” she concluded. “I love you.”
Hope and St. John used Facebook posts Saturday morning to spread the word about their revised wedding plans. St. John said in his Facebook post that “you don’t even have to wear pants to attend!”
The Tulsa World asked Hope for a statement prior to the ceremony. She said this: “After the initial shedding of tears, pouting and depression on losing our wonderful event, we settled into just doing the civil ceremony and recovering our emotions later. The virtual ceremony blossomed quickly this week as we got excited about more of family and friends actually getting to experience this with us. Everyone is in isolation and starting to really feel disconnected. We’re going to give them some shared celebration for a little while, and get to have one heckuva great online party. (We are) so happy to start this adventure with all our favorite people — whether here or there, dressed, or in their skivvies. Pretty amazing!”
The couple intends to move to Tulsa. St. John said they met online. You can say they were married online, too.
St. John said this to viewers near the end of the live feed: “I hope all of you out there can find someone as wonderful as Kathleen.”