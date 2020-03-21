Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES. ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL THIS EVENING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE. * UNTIL THIS EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 1:30 PM SATURDAY, THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE FALLING TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATER THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET, MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING OCCURS. &&