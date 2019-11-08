State investigators arrested a Bristow man on allegations he sexually assaulted a relative.
Authorities allege that John Olson, 49, sexually assaulted a female relative on Sept. 20 at his residence on West Third Street in Bristow, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.
The victim told police she went to bed about 2:30 a.m. that day and that a few minutes later Olson allegedly entered her room and assaulted her, according to the release.
OSBI agents arrested Olson on Nov. 6 on complaints of rape by instrumentation and incest, according to the release. Olson is being held in the Creek County jail on the complaints.