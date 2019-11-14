Creek County prosecutors charged a Bristow police officer following allegations he molested and sexually abused children known to him.
Prosecutors charged Bradley Don Goodin, 45, with three counts of lewd molestation and two counts of child sexual abuse in separate cases filed Thursday in Creek County District Court.
Investigators allege in a probable cause affidavit that a parent of one of the victims walked into a bathroom on Oct. 5 while Goodin had his hand down the pants of a 9-year-old girl.
“The witness said she and the defendant began to argue about what she saw,” investigators state in the affidavit. “The witness said the defendant made several threats of bodily injury if she told anyone.”
Goodin is a police officer at the Bristow Police Department, according to a news release from the department. Police officials state in the release that Goodin was placed on administrative leave.
Goodin allegedly molested and sexually abused a 9-year-old girl after applying itch cream to her bug bites at a Sapulpa residence.
Another victim, an 11-year-old girl, told investigators that Goodin had touched her more than five times, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Goodin, in an interview with Creek County Sheriff’s office investigators, twice said he only hugged the 9-year-old girl and denied any inappropriate contact with her.
“The third time the defendant explained what happened,” investigators state in the probable cause affidavit. “He said his watchband that he wears on his left wrist got caught in the shirt the victim was wearing and that must have been what the witness saw and mistook as him touching her.”
Goodin was being held in Creek County jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond, according to online jail records.