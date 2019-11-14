A Bristow police officer was charged Thursday on allegations that he molested and sexually abused children.
Creek County prosecutors charged Bradley Don Goodin, 45, with three counts of lewd molestation and two counts of child sexual abuse in separate cases filed Thursday in Creek County District Court.
Investigators allege in a probable cause affidavit that a parent of one of the victims walked into a bathroom on Oct. 5 while Goodin had his hand down the pants of a 9-year-old girl.
“The witness said she and the defendant began to argue about what she saw,” an investigator alleged in the affidavit. “The witness said the defendant made several threats of bodily injury if she told anyone.”
Goodin is accused of molesting and sexually abusing the 9-year-old girl after applying itch cream to her bug bites at a Sapulpa residence.
Another girl, an 11-year-old, told investigators that Goodin had touched her inappropriately more than five times, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Goodin, in an interview with Creek County Sheriff’s Office investigators, twice said he only hugged the 9-year-old girl and denied any inappropriate contact with her.
“The third time the defendant explained what happened,” an investigator wrote in the affidavit. “He said his watchband that he wears on his left wrist got caught in the shirt the victim was wearing and that must have been what the witness saw and mistook as him touching her.”
Goodin is an officer with the Bristow Police Department, according to a news release from the department that said he has been placed on administrative leave.
Goodin was arrested Wednesday and remained in the Creek County jail Thursday with bail set at $200,000, according to online jail records.