Investigators believe a Broken Arrow robbery suspect took his own life after he was found dead on New Year's Eve in Okmulgee County.
The 23-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, apparently killed himself after robbing Arvest Bank, 2029 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow, earlier in the day, authorities said Thursday.
Witnesses told police the man entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and left with an undetermined amount of money.
The stolen money was recovered in the course of the investigation, according to a Broken Arrow Police Department news release.
Okmulgee County Sheriff's deputies are handling the death investigation, and the medical examiner will confirm the manner of death.