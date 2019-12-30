Broken Arrow emergency responders are searching for an occupied vehicle that was reportedly driven into a retention pond Monday afternoon. 

Officer Chris Walker, a spokesman for the police department, said the vehicle was reported to have driven into a pond at the Events Complex, 4000 E. New Orleans (101st) St. 

"Officers and Broken Arrow Fire Department responded and are currently working an active investigation and recovery," Walker said in an email. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

