Broken Arrow emergency responders are searching for an occupied vehicle that was reportedly driven into a retention pond Monday afternoon.
Officer Chris Walker, a spokesman for the police department, said the vehicle was reported to have driven into a pond at the Events Complex, 4000 E. New Orleans (101st) St.
"Officers and Broken Arrow Fire Department responded and are currently working an active investigation and recovery," Walker said in an email.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.