Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond has issued a shelter-in-place order to go in effect noon Wednesday, according to a news release.
The major suburb’s order comes three days after Tulsa and Oklahoma City issued shelter-in-place orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thurmond said in a news release he decided after hearing from the community and seeing the virus’ continued spread in the state.
“Based on many personal observations this past week and feedback received from the City Council members and the community, I have made two determinations,” Thurmond said. “First, what we are currently doing is not enough to slow the spread of the virus. Secondly, some of our essential businesses, especially those that are bigger box stores, are not doing enough to stop the spread.”
Residents may still go to essential businesses and those deemed non-essential must remain closed, according to a news release. Anyone outside must practice recommended social distancing guidelines.
Municipal parks and spaces will remain open, though certain amenities and playgrounds are closed. Golf courses remain open but “will be closed if they do not comply,” according to a news release.
Thurmond said he wants community members and businesses to cooperate in what he called “unprecedented action.” He said if there isn’t compliance, he’s prepared to propose further restrictions at the April 7 city council meeting.