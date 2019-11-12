A Broken Arrow man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Friday to extorting a woman by threatening to post nude pictures of her online, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced.
Ivan David Arroyo III, 27, faces sentencing Feb. 10, 2020 after being convicted of interstate communication with intent to extort, according to a news release.
In March 2018, Arroyo sent the victim messages via social media containing nude pictures of the victim, threatening to share the pictures publicly, harming her reputation, if she did not send more suggestive pictures of herself. She refused.
The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the FBI conducted the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon Cozzoni is prosecuting the case.
Disturbingly, extortion cases similar to Arroyo's are becoming more common, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said.
“Sexual predators extort, manipulate and taunt their victims online hoping the supposed anonymity of the internet will help conceal their identity and their sick crimes," Shores said in the release. "But thanks to brave victims who come forward and the excellent work of law enforcement officials, we are able to follow the digital footprint of these sextortionists and hold them accountable.”