A jury convicted a Broken Arrow man of murder on Friday and recommended that he serve a life prison sentence in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend.
Konner James Brunner, 23, was charged with first-degree murder based on allegations that he killed 21-year-old Lauren Kidd on Oct. 27, 2018, and disposed of her body in a recycling bin. Kidd’s family reported her missing three days later, and her body was never found.
Broken Arrow police took Brunner into custody Nov. 2 after interviewing him for at least five hours and discovering that his Dodge Dart sedan had stains they believed were from human blood.
The agency released a statement Jan. 25 indicating it had confirmed that Kidd was the source of biological material found during a search in November at a paper mill in the McCurtain County town of Valliant, which is three hours away from the site of her reported death.
Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore previously said evidence showed Brunner “pulled out a fully loaded pistol and pointed it at this young woman and fired.” Elmore also said Brunner’s own statements to police detailed how he hid Kidd’s body in a recycling bin.
Five witnesses, including two of Brunner’s friends, testified against him during preliminary hearing proceedings. Both friends reported seeing stains in Brunner’s car that appeared to be blood, and one said they knew that Brunner had a .45-caliber handgun in his possession.
