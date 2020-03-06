A Tulsa County judge sentenced a Broken Arrow man to life imprisonment Friday after jurors in January found him guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of his ex-girlfriend whose body he admitted hiding in a recycling bin.
Konner James Brunner, 23, was convicted Jan. 17 of killing 21-year-old Lauren Kidd on Oct. 27, 2018. Jurors recommended he spend life in prison with the possibility of parole, which District Judge Kelly Greenough upheld during a sentencing hearing Friday afternoon.
Brunner will be required to spend at least 38 years and three months in prison before becoming eligible for parole consideration, though it is possible he remains incarcerated until his death.
“The options he had at the moment when he took her life — he didn’t call the cops and say ‘Come and get this girl. We’re not getting along. We’re arguing,’” said Christa Kidd, Lauren’s mother. “He didn’t do that. He didn’t bring her home. He didn’t do that.
“So there won’t be any closure. We don’t have a body to bury and we don’t really have a memorial. There’s not that gravesite, per se, that you can have. So we have to create our own.”
Defense attorney M.J. Denman told Greenough that Brunner is still weighing whether he wants to appeal his conviction and sentence. During a preliminary hearing last year, Denman argued the gun Brunner used “accidentally discharged” during an argument he had with Lauren Kidd inside his Dodge Dart sedan.
But on Friday he said he appreciated the jury’s decision to recommend Brunner should have a chance at receiving parole.
“These two young people, I feel sad for them both,” Denman said Friday. “I’m heartbroken for Lauren’s family. I’ve had more contact with Konner’s, obviously, and this was a tragedy. It was like a domino effect of weird occurrences that resulted in this, and if you just took one little domino off there, one link off the chain, this never happens.”
Broken Arrow police arrested Brunner Nov. 2, 2018, after seeing stains in his vehicle they believed were caused by human blood. Two of Brunner’s friends testified previously about seeing what they believed were blood stains in the car, and one said they knew Brunner had a .45-caliber handgun.
The Broken Arrow Police Department said in January 2019 that it confirmed Kidd was the source of biological material found at a paper mill in Valliant, a town in McCurtain County located about three hours from the site of her death.
Brunner, according to testimony from Detective Mark Williamson, spoke with police about how he hid Kidd’s body in a recycling bin. Her body has never been found, but Williamson has said officers recovered evidence from the bin that supported Brunner’s statements.
“It’s always a tragedy whenever you handle a case like this,” Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore said following the sentencing. “We’re lucky to have a fantastic investigation by the Broken Arrow Police Department that allowed us to put this evidence forward and get a conviction.”
Christa Kidd said she believed her family received justice but that there are “still things we’ll never know” about why Brunner chose to kill her daughter.
“We’ve looked forward to it for a long time, to get the answer and that he would have to admit what he did,” she said. “He didn’t, really, but I’m glad that it’s over and that he can get moved on (to prison.)”