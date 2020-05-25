OHP stock car

Patrol cars sit outside the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Troop B headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file 

 Matt Barnard

A Broken Arrow man was killed at Keystone Lake on Sunday when an all-terrain vehicle overturned, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Manuel Gomez, 37, was driving the Polaris ATV east on a trail at Motorcycle Island when it struck a rock and overturned, landing on its top in 4 feet of water, a report states.

Bystanders pulled Gomez and his passenger, a 32-year-old Broken Arrow man, from the water, but Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was not injured, the report states.

Both were wearing seat belts, but neither were wearing helmets, according to the report.

Gomez’s condition at the time of the crash is unknown, as well as the cause of the crash.

— Kelsy Schlotthauer,

Tulsa World

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you