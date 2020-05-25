A Broken Arrow man was killed at Keystone Lake on Sunday when an all-terrain vehicle overturned, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Manuel Gomez, 37, was driving the Polaris ATV east on a trail at Motorcycle Island when it struck a rock and overturned, landing on its top in 4 feet of water, a report states.
Bystanders pulled Gomez and his passenger, a 32-year-old Broken Arrow man, from the water, but Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was not injured, the report states.
Both were wearing seat belts, but neither were wearing helmets, according to the report.
Gomez’s condition at the time of the crash is unknown, as well as the cause of the crash.