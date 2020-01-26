A Broken Arrow man died while working on a tractor-trailer rig in rural Wagoner County on Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Johnny Pearson, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Broken Arrow Fire Department about 3:45 p.m. The incident occurred in the 36500 block of East 71st Street about 5 miles east of Broken Arrow.
Pearson was struck after a 1993 Freightliner truck slipped into gear while it was being repaired. He was reportedly pinned for about 2 hours before being freed by the Broken Arrow Fire Department.