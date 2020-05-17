Broken Arrow police are seeking a man who reportedly shot and wounded an officer Sunday.
The officer, whose identity has not been released, was shot in the arm and hospitalized. He is expected to live.
The suspected shooter, Hayden Ross Payne, was last seen leaving the 2600 block of West Galveston Street in a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, Oklahoma tag EJD598, according to a news release.
The 29-year-old is being sought on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a protective order.
Police initially responded to a residence in the area on a report of a disturbance with a firearm.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.