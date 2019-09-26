Broken Arrow city officials shut down the city’s online payment portal after the service was compromised in eight cities, including Broken Arrow.
The wave of breaches began around August in the eight cities and affects more than 20,000 records, according to Gemini Advisory, a cybersecurity firm. City officials shut down their portal, Click2Gov, after they were made aware of the “possible data breach,” according to a news release from the city. In Broken Arrow, Click2Gov is used for utility payments, court-related payments and permitting fees.
“The City of Broken Arrow takes cyber-security very seriously,” Broken Arrow city spokeswoman Krista Hemme said in a prepared statement. “The City works daily to secure its online systems to the highest extent possible, and safeguarding its citizens’ financial information is the City’s highest priority.”
City officials are working with Central Square Technologies, Click2Gov’s parent company, and third-party experts to investigate the breach and determine its scope.
The payment portal was also attacked in 2017 and 2018 and compromised more than 300,000 payment cards then. Six of the cities affected this time were affected in the previous breach, according to Gemini Advisory. The previous breach did not affect Broken Arrow.
The most recent breach affected four cities in Florida and one city each in Iowa, Idaho, California and Oklahoma.
Representatives with Central Square Technologies did not respond Thursday night to a request for comment.
Twitter: @grimwood_hmg