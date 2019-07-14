When Olivia Woodrich was first diagnosed with Tourette syndrome, she felt completely alone, isolated from her peers by her difference. But now, she’s using her difference to make a difference.
“If I don’t advocate for myself, nobody else will,” Woodrich said.
In April, Woodrich was invited to visit Princess Diana’s childhood home as a recipient of the 2019 Diana Award for her humanitarian efforts.
According to the Diana Award’s website, the award was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. It is considered to be among the most prestigious accolades a young person, between the ages of 9 and 25, can receive for their social action or humanitarian work.
Woodrich, however, isn’t ready to rest on her laurels yet. She sees this as “another stepping stone” toward her life’s mission of being Congresswoman Woodrich.
A student at Oral Roberts University, Woodrich is seeking a degree in political science to help make her dreams a reality.
To combat the misconceptions and misunderstanding that surround Tourette syndrome, she initially took to writing letters to state senators before finding another way to advocate: through pageants.
Being crowned Miss Broken Arrow’s Outstanding Teen 2016, Woodrich was just getting started. She later competed in the Miss Oklahoma pageant as Miss Route 66.
Woodrich spends a lot of her time visiting classrooms to teach students and teachers about her condition, where she emphasizes the importance of acceptance and sensitivity to young people living with neurological disorders.
“I am just so tired of people being bullied and mistreated for something that they cannot control,” Woodrich said. “I never want another child with a neurological disorder to ever feel ashamed of themselves.”
Tourette syndrome affects about 1 out of every 160 children between the ages of 5 and 17 in the U.S., amounting to about 300,000 children in 2010. The neurological disorder is 3 to 4 times more common in boys, according to the Tourette Association of America.
“Growing up, a lot of people didn’t realize that I had a neurological disorder,” Woodrich said. “They just thought I was weird.”
People with Tourette syndrome exhibit at least two motor tics and at least one vocal or phonic tic. Motor tics range from shoulder shrugging to blinking, and vocal or phonic tics range from throat-clearing to shouting, according to the Tourette Association.
Woodrich thinks that there is a lot of misunderstanding about the disorder, especially regarding the tics, which she said are rarely as profane or violent as are depicted in the media.
Holding titles ranging from National Ambassador for the Tourette Association of America to Miss Route 66, Woodrich said she has always seen pageants as a great way to spread awareness.
“With a crown and a sash, people listen to what you have to say,” Woodrich said.
As a 2019 recipient of the Diana Award, Woodrich will be considered for the Legacy Award, which will be announced in the fall.
“As a child, I was bullied so much that I truly started to believe that I would never amount to anything, that I couldn’t achieve anything that I wanted to. But I realized when I stopped letting people’s opinions of me run my life, I started loving myself,” Woodrich said. “I was this girl who was ashamed of raising her hand in class, and now I’m this woman raising awareness.”