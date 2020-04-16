OKLAHOMA CITY — The Board of Equalization is set to hold a special meeting Monday and could consider action preventing cuts to state agencies.

If the panel declares a revenue failure, it likely would resolve a lawsuit that legislative leaders filed earlier in the week in a budget dispute with Gov. Kevin Stitt, who chairs the Board of Equalization.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Thursday set oral arguments in the lawsuit before a referee on Tuesday.

Legislative leaders asked the court to force the Board of Equalization to meet and declare a revenue failure.

Such a move would trigger additional dollars from the state’s "Rainy Day" Fund to avoid cuts to state agencies and help fill a budget hole of at least $416 million.

Stitt on April 6 abruptly cancelled a meeting of the Board of Equalization, citing concerns over budget stabilization bills lawmakers had just passed that did not spare one of his priorities, the digital transformation revolving fund, from reductions.

He later signed two of the three budget bills that will fund state government through April. Stitt called on lawmakers to return to the Capitol to fund the final two months of the fiscal year.

Lawmakers refused and filed suit.

Senate Bill 199 became effective absent Stitt’s signature, but it can’t be activated without a revenue failure declaration from the Board of Equalization, which is named as a defendant in the suit.

The measure would provide $302 million in "rainy day" funds to address the budget shortfall.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered the Board of Equalization to respond to the suit by Monday.

It set a 10:30 a.m. Tuesday hearing before an Oklahoma Supreme Court referee.

The referee will issue a report to the court, but the court is not required to follow the referee’s recommendation.

The hearing will be conducted by teleconference, according to the order.

Stitt on Wednesday was asked again about the lawsuit. He said he was “disappointed” it got filed, adding that he has been focused on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stitt said it was his intent that agencies were fully funded through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

“It has been my objective all along to make sure we protect core services over the long haul,” Stitt said.

Video: 'Our curve is flattening in Oklahoma': An update from Gov. Kevin Stitt on April 15

More than 30,000 U.S. deaths: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?

Barbara Hoberock

405-528-2465

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @bhoberock

Tags

Recommended for you