OKLAHOMA CITY — A battle heated up quickly at the Capitol on Wednesday as Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed the state's $7.7 billion general appropriations bill and senators in short order voted for an override.
The vote to override the governor's veto of Senate Bill 1992 was 35-11. Senators needed 32 votes to secure the override.
The House of Representatives was also returning to session this evening in an attempt to override the vetoes.
Stitt earlier had vetoed three bills knocking a $291 million hole in lawmakers’ fiscal year 2021 budget.
The governor issued a statement Wednesday evening defending his action.
"This budget was created behind closed doors, without meaningful input or consultation from the Executive Branch," Stitt said. "This proposed budget does not reflect the values of Oklahoma or the clear directive voters gave elected officials at the ballot box of living within our means and making hard decisions when times get tough. Instead, Senate Bill 1922 reflects misguided policies that conservative republicans have spent the past decade reversing. It is propped up with one-time funds that will not be available for Fiscal Year 2022.
"As governor, I was elected to manage the Executive Branch, which includes managing expenses and right-sizing agencies," Stitt said. "This budget is going to back the state into a financial corner, which leaves us with very few options in FY 2022 — we will either have to raise taxes or implement draconian cuts. As Governor I am here to protect the taxpayer — not harm them.”
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, issued a joint statement before the Senate voted.
"The Legislature will initiate veto overrides immediately," the legislative leaders said. "Since the governor refused to do so, legislators will rise to the moment to enact a balanced budget for the people of Oklahoma that protects education from deep cuts without harming the transportation or public retirement systems. The deep education funding cuts the governor’s vetoes cause are unnecessary and unacceptable, as is his false rhetoric about the bills’ effect on the transportation and retirement systems.”
House Democrats issued a statement saying they will vote with the Republican majority to override at least two of the measures.
An override will require 68 votes in the 100-member House and 32 in the 47-member Senate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.