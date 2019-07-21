The outline of the old black-powder Stevens .22-caliber heavy-barrel rifle is hard to miss in the aged 19th-century photo with Buffalo Bill Cody and Dr. D. Frank Powell, aka Night-Hawk.
This week that gun, and the photo, could be in the hands of a 21st-century collector.
Locked away and unseen the past 50 years, the Buffalo Bill engraved rifle is one of about 2,400 antique firearms offered in a three-day auction July 26-28 hosted by Holabird Western Americana Collections at the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore.
“All of these are firearms that have been stored, they have not seen the light of day for 50 years,” said museum Director Wayne McCombs. “We will have a public viewing Wednesday and Thursday where people can come and see all the different guns and things, and then the auction runs three days.”
The money raised will go to provide ongoing funding for the preservation, conservation and upkeep of the J.M. Davis Collection in the museum, celebrating its 50th anniversary after opening in June 1969.
This is the third such auction with an ultimate goal of raising roughly $2 million for museum upgrades. Two previous auctions with fewer items have brought in roughly $250,000 so far, McCombs said.
The Davis collection, which includes more than 13,000 firearms, is the renowned personal collection that was on display in the Mason Hotel operated by Davis in Claremore.
The guns for sale this week were turned over to the Davis Foundation and ensconced in the museum when it was founded and are among others that have not been displayed, McCombs said.
The sale also will feature hundreds of antique swords, both privately owned and military, dating from the medieval period to World War II.
Native Americana, especially stone objects and historic Midwestern pottery, will also be up for bid.
The auction also will feature thousands of pinback buttons and ribbons from the 1890s to around 1940 on a range of subject matter, including rare baseball examples from the 1920s.
The Stevens .22 rifle is a featured item because it will be sold along with the old photograph of Cody and Powell, who, according to the auction pamphlet, was one of three brothers who were doctors and partners with Cody in his entertainment business.
An engraving on the rifle reads, “From Buffalo Bill to Night-Hawk & Broncho Bill.”
Other firearms include a 1700s Revolutionary War-era Brown Bess musket, a rare Civil War-era Allen & Wheelock .42-caliber Ethan Allen, an 1879 John Browning rifle, and World War I and II-era rifles.
More information about Holabird Western Americana Collection and the online auction can be found at www.fhwac.com.