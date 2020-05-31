OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is poised for its third stage of reopening on Monday.

The state’s phased-in reopening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic began April 24.

In the third phase, employers can resume unrestricted staffing of work sites, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Businesses are asked to observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and cleaning, said Commerce and Workforce Development Secretary Sean Kouplen.

“Businesses now operating by appointment only may now begin operating by walk-in at their discretion,” Kouplen said.

Church and school summer camps can open, according to the agency.

Visits to long-term care facilities are still prohibited, according to the agency. Kouplen said an exception can be made for an end-of-life situation.

Hospital visits will be allowed subject to certain limitations, according to the agency.

People over age 65 and those who have an underlying medical condition are still being asked to stay home, Kouplen said.

Kouplen said Gov. Kevin Stitt believes residents will do the right thing.

“His general belief is personal responsibility is the way to go,” he said. “What you are seeing with phase three is, generally speaking, we are opening things back up and saying just follow the CDC guidelines.”

Tulsa Regional Chamber CEO and President Mike Neal said business leaders here are confident that elected officials are leading the state to a “safe and healthy reopening.”

“Chamber staff members have been in constant contact with local, state and federal officials to help ensure area companies have the most up-to-date information and guidance as possible,” Neal said.

Chad Warmington, president and CEO of the State Chamber, said every business is different and needs to be given flexibility in the reopening process.

“Commerce (Department) has done a good job on guidelines and giving businesses some sanitation protocols to follow and general opening-up guidance,” Warmington said. “That is what we asked for.”

Stitt recently signed Senate Bill 1946, which gives civil immunity liability to businesses if they are following the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Warmington praised the passage of the measure, saying businesses shouldn’t be punished with a lawsuit if they are following the guidelines.

