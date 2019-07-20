As she sat there watching on television as the first moonwalk got underway, Cathy Anello couldn’t help feeling a little impatient.
Certainly, she knew, it was one of the biggest moments in all of human history. But could Neil Armstrong just get his part over with already?
“We were really waiting to see Uncle Buzz,” Anello laughed, recalling her childhood memories of watching the Apollo 11 moonwalk.
“I remember us being very intense watching it.”
Minutes later, her focus would be rewarded. Joining Armstrong on the lunar surface was fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the star attraction in Anello’s young mind.
Among more than 500 million people worldwide to watch the first moon landing July 20, 1969, Anello and her family had a stronger emotional connection to the event than just about anyone in Tulsa.
Anello’s mother, Madeline Aldrin Crowell, was Aldrin’s older sister.
With Saturday marking the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and walk, Anello — joined by her sisters Lisa Brandon, also of Tulsa, and Lori Hebenstreit, visiting from Pennsylvania — recently sat down with the Tulsa World to talk about the historic moment and their famous relative.
Aldrin, now 89, has been the world’s ranking moonwalker since Armstrong’s death in 2012. Of the 12 total American astronauts to have walked on the moon, he’s one of only four surviving.
However, to the sisters, he will always be, first and foremost, “Uncle Buzz.” The family, which includes their brother Chip Crowell of Norman, is tight-knit and they maintain close ties to their late mother’s little brother, who lives in Florida.
Since their mother’s death a few years ago, Aldrin has become the patriarch of the family.
“He’s really taken that role to heart,” Brandon said.
Even after all these years, it’s still hard, they said, to appreciate just how big a celebrity Aldrin is.
Somewhere, in the back of the sisters’ minds, he’ll always be the fun uncle who once played backyard football with them, and entertained them by doing handstands.
“It’s hard to think of him as being famous,” Hebenstreit said. “People are like, ‘Wow, he’s your uncle? What’s he like?’ And I’m like, ‘He’s just Uncle Buzz.’ ”
Anello said she never fathomed the extent of Aldrin’s popularity until a Tulsa visit in 2010.
“It was for an event at Tulsa Air & Space Museum and I was asked to be his guide,” she said. “I had no idea it was going to turn into a real bodyguard job.”
The event was teeming with space enthusiasts, she said, and it was “really tough to keep people off of him. That’s when it hit me. I thought, ‘My gosh, he’s really a star.’ ”
One small step
It all traces back to the events of July 1969.
As their uncle, Air Force Col. Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr., was making history, the siblings were at their grandfather’s beach home (Aldrin’s father) in New Jersey, along with other relatives who’d gathered to celebrate the moon landing.
Family members last saw Aldrin a few days earlier, and he called them Tuesday before the launch.
As Madeline Crowell noted to the Tulsa World the day of the landing, Aldrin “seemed very calm and relaxed … calmer than we were” in that last conversation.
“We’re very relieved and thrilled he is there,” she added of his making it to the moon.
The Apollo lunar module, piloted by Aldrin, officially touched down on the lunar surface at 3:17 p.m. CDT on Sunday, July 20.
It was followed more than six hours later, at 9:56 p.m., by Armstrong’s “one small step,” as the astronaut became the first human being to set foot on the moon. Aldrin followed him a few minutes later. The pair would spend more than two hours outside, and more than 21 total on the moon’s surface before returning to the orbiting command module piloted by third team member Michael Collins.
By 1969, Aldrin was already a big name in the space program.
Three years earlier, the former fighter pilot had been part of the Gemini 12 mission, and set what then was a record for space-walking at five hours.
Anello, who was 15 at the time of the moon landing, said it took her years to appreciate Aldrin’s accomplishments.
“We definitely knew he was famous and that what he was doing was really cool,” she said, adding that Aldrin took them on tours of NASA, where they met other astronauts.
“But I don’t think the enormity of it was understood, and certainly not all of the risks.”
“The danger didn’t register then,” agreed Brandon, who was 17 in July 1969. “It’s hit me more as an adult, thinking what it must’ve been like for my mother. When she saw him last it was really possible, in her mind, that she was saying goodbye. How hard that must’ve been.”
To infinity and beyond
For their uncle, the hardest part was still to come.
Shy and private by nature, Aldrin wasn’t prepared for the onslaught of publicity following Apollo 11, they said.
He would battle alcoholism and depression over the years.
Eventually, he was better able to deal with the fame and even embraced it. Recalling his notably wooden early TV interviews, his nieces would never have guessed, they said, where he’d be today.
Aldrin’s 2010 appearance on “Dancing With the Stars” especially caught his family by surprise, they said.
“He’s come a long way,” laughed Brandon.
The sisters each have many photos and mementos related to Aldrin and his space exploits. Among them are some heart-shaped charms that actually went with him to the moon and back.
Part of a charm bracelet that belonged to Aldrin’s late mother, who died before his moon trip, each one bore the name and birthdate of one of her grandchildren. Anello and her sisters received their respective charms after his return.
It might surprise some, but these days Aldrin would rather not talk about the moon, family members said.
Still a staunch advocate of space exploration, he’s focused instead on promoting a proposed mission to Mars.
“The moon is behind him,” Brandon said. “He’s been there, done that.”
She said once, when Aldrin was complaining about all the moon hype, she shared a funny story with him.
“My granddaughter had recently had a show-and-tell at school, and she couldn’t wait to tell everyone she had a famous relative.”
How did she describe him to classmates?
“She said, ‘He’s who Buzz Lightyear is named after,’ ” the Aldrin-inspired character from the animated “Toy Story” films.
“I told him, ‘That’s your connection to this generation,’ ” Brandon laughed. “ ‘Don’t think that everybody identifies you with the moon.’ ”