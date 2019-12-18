Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday he will hold three public meetings in January to gather input before selecting the city’s next police chief.
Police Chief Chuck Jordan announced his retirement earlier this month effective Feb. 1.
“This is one of the most important decisions I will make as mayor, and I want to hear from people what they hope to see in and from the next chief of police,” Bynum said. “I want anybody in Tulsa who wants to make their voice heard to have the chance to do that.”
The meeting schedule is as follows:
- Jan. 7: Hardesty Regional Library, Frossard Auditorium, 8316 E. 93rd St., 6-8 p.m.
- Jan. 8: Rudisill Library, Ancestral Hall, 1520 N. Hartford Ave., 6-8 p.m.
- Jan. 9: OU-Tulsa, Learning Center, Room 145, 4502 E. 41st. St., 6-8 p.m.
Monday night state Rep. Regina Goodwin and state Sen. Kevin Matthews joined City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper in presenting a letter to the mayor requesting that he commit to conducting a “transparent, time-bound and participatory selection process.”
State Rep. Monroe Nichols added his signature to the letter Tuesday.
Two other city councilors, Kara Joy McKee and Lori Decter Wright, have also said they would like to see public engagement in the process.
Bynum indicated Wednesday that he had always planned to conduct public meetings as part of the vetting process.
“As I mentioned when chief retired, there were a lot of people I wanted to get their thoughts on this before we started any interviews,” the mayor said. “And I have heard from a lot of people but I really want it to be a case where anybody that wants to weigh in has the chance to.”
The meetings will be co-hosted by the Crime Prevention Network. Bynum said he plans to begin the meetings by outlining what his administration has done in relation to policing and what qualities he is looking for in the next police chief.
“Then I want to open it up, and (I’m) hopeful people tell me what they hope to see for our next chief of police,” Bynum said.
Bynum has said previously that he hopes to have internal candidates for the job interviewed by the end of January, though he has not set a deadline for making a decision. He has also not ruled out hiring an outside candidate.