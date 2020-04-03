Some information hidden (copy) (copy)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Although slightly ahead of the same month a year ago, March gross receipts to the state treasury were described as the "calm before the storm" on Friday.

Total gross receipts, which include taxes collected on behalf of local governments and those subsequently returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates, were $1.09 billion in March, or $6.4 million more than the same month a year ago.

Treasurer Randy McDaniel said that trend won't continue in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.

“This month marks the end of almost three years of economic growth,” said McDaniel. “I expect to see a much different picture emerge in the coming months.”

Lawmakers are preparing for a steep drop in state revenue as commerce comes to a skidding halt.

March's slight increase was due to higher income tax payments and an increase in the category of lesser revenue sources that includes motor fuel, alcohol and medical marijuana taxes.

Of greatest concern to municipalities was a continuing decline in sales and use collections on which they are heavily dependent. Sales and use taxes are also one of the state government's top two revenue sources.

