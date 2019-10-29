An Ontario man died following a collision involving two tractor-trailer rigs Tuesday on the Turner Turnpike.
Emergency responders pronounced Sourabh Mehta, 38, of Ontario, Canada, dead at the scene near Stroud, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Mehta was parked on the outside shoulder of the turnpike and outside of his vehicle, a 2020 Freightliner, about 6:20 p.m. 5 miles east of Stroud, according to the report. A 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer rig departed the roadway and struck Mehta and the Freightliner.
The Volvo driver and Mehta's passenger were not injured in the collision.
Troopers state in the report that the Freightliner was parked on the shoulder for "an unknown reason."
The cause of the collision and the drivers' conditions at the time remain under investigation.