OKLAHOMA CITY — Ten candidate challenges were filed with the Oklahoma State Election Board by Tuesday's deadline.
The State Election Board will consider the challenges on April 21.
Among the challenges in area races are:
Republican Justin Dine has challenged the candidacy of Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, based on residency requirements.
McDugle represents House District 12. Dine and McDugle are the only two vying for the post.
Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, is challenging the candidacy of Shawn Wilson, an independent from Blackwell.
Luttrell alleges that Wilson is not a resident or registered voter in House District 37. Luttrell and Wilson are the only two vying for the post.
Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, is challenging the candidacy of Jamie McGuire, of Jenks, alleging McGuire had not been a registered voter for six months in House District 69 prior to filing.
Republican Angela Strohm of Jenks is also running in HD 69.
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, is challenging the candidacy of Ismail A. Shan, a Republican from Tulsa, alleging Shan had not been a resident of House District 72 for at least six months before filing for office.
Democrat Maria Barnes of Tulsa is also vying for the HD 72 post.
Sen. Larry Boggs, R-Wilburton, is challenging the candidacy of Republican Kevin Woody of McAlester. Boggs alleges Woody did not meet the six-month residency requirement in Senate District 7.
Republican Warren Hamilton of McCurtain is also vying for the SD 7 seat.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said the challenges will be live-streamed from Room G41 of the Jim Thorpe Building, 2101 N. Lincoln Blvd., in Oklahoma City, on multiple platforms, including on the agency’s website: elections.ok.gov.
“I anticipate a great number of participants will be joining the meeting remotely including my board,” Ziriax said.
He said the hearing room will have the ability to accommodate up to 10 people using social distancing standards.
“There will be room for one candidate and one representative of the candidate in the hearing room,” Ziriax said.
He said the board will meet until all the challenges are decided.
State law says decisions of the State Election Board are final, Ziriax said.