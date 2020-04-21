OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Kevin McDugle will stay on the ballot despite a challenge alleging he didn’t live in House District 12.
The Oklahoma State Election Board on Tuesday heard contests of candidacy. Action by the board is final.
Republican Justin Dine alleged McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, did not live in the district but resided at a condo in Tulsa.
McDugle said he leased the Tulsa condo to another individual while maintaining a residence in HD 12.
“As always in a fair democracy, we all have the ability to run for office,” McDugle said. “And I encourage all to do so.
“But what we saw today causes me to question the decision making of my opponent because of the witnesses that he brought in and the fact he has never once called his own representative to ask questions or show concerns.”
McDugle also drew an unsuccessful residency challenge in 2018.
Dine and McDugle are the only candidates for HD 12.
Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, was successful in getting Jamie McGuire, a Republican from Jenks, removed from the ballot, alleging she was not a resident in the district for six months prior to filing for the post.
Republican Angela Strohm of Jenks is also running for HD 69.
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, was successful in getting Ismail A. Shan, a Republican from Tulsa, stricken from the ballot in House District 72.
Nichols alleged Shan did not live in the district.
Shan said he owned property in the district and planned on building a home on that land.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, represented Nichols. She said the location Shan listed for a residence is a vacant lot.
Democrat Maria Barnes of Tulsa is also vying for the HD 72 post.
Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, was re-elected when Shawn Wilson, an independent from Blackwell, failed to appear for a hearing.
Luttrell alleged that Wilson was not a resident or registered voter in House District 37.
Luttrell and Wilson were the only candidates vying for the post.
“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to continue serving the families of District 37,” Luttrell said.
Sen. Larry Boggs, R-Wilburton, withdrew his challenge to the candidacy of Republican Kevin Woody of McAlester.
Boggs had alleged Woody did not meet the six-month residency requirement in Senate District 7.
Republican Warren Hamilton of McCurtain is also vying for the SD 7 seat.