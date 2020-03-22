OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax is encouraging those filing for state offices to do so via delivery service or mail in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“If you are not doing it (filing) in person, you really need to file earlier rather than later,” he said.
Filing for 101 Oklahoma House seats, 25 Senate seats, five U.S. House seats, one U.S. Senate seat and a corporation commission post is set for April 8-10.
Normally, only 24 of the 48 seats would be up, but Sen. Jason Smalley, R-Stroud, resigned Senate District 28 seat effective Jan. 31.
An in-person filing option will be available, Ziriax said.
It is temporarily set to be in the west wing of the Capitol on the ground floor, he said.
Ziriax said those filing via messenger or mail must ensure that the documents are received between the official filing hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8-10.
Ziraix said if a filing arrives after 5 p.m. on April 9, it could be accepted the next day. But if it arrives after 5 p.m. on April 10, it could not be accepted, he said.
The Oklahoma State Election Board can review the filing documents in advance to ensure they are in order and correctly filled out, he said.
Those seeking an advance review can do so by email at info@elections.ok.gov or calling 405-521-2391.
“We are happy to work with any candidate that does not want to come to the Capitol,” Ziriax said.
Ziraix said prior problems with paperwork include listing the wrong office, failure to get the filing notarized or not having the proper payment method, such as using a personal or campaign check.
“By law, it has to be a cashier’s check or check from a financial institution,” Ziriax said.
Those filing for county offices must file with the local county election board, Ziraix said.
Candidates can download the forms and obtain the filing fees from the state election board website. The website also has a candidate filing checklist.