State troopers shut down an Interstate 44 lane on Monday morning after two very large potholes affected several vehicles.
Authorities shutdown the outside, eastbound lane of I-44, just east of 33rd West Avenue in Tulsa, around 5 a.m. Monday. The outside lane, a temporary lane, was shut down due to two large potholes in the road.
Troopers state in a news release that the potholes "disabled several vehicles." Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews were on scene Monday morning to assess the damage and make emergency repairs.