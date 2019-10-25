OKMULGEE — The Carter Center is coming back to Oklahoma to observe a tribal election.
Brett Lacy, associate director of the Carter Center’s Democracy Program, confirmed Friday that the Atlanta-based organization will be accepting an invitation to monitor the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s primary election next Saturday and ensuing general election on Dec. 14.
“Given the short notice, we will have a small team,” Lacy said. “Normally we would like to have more time to observe more of the pre-election period, but we will be there.”
Both the tribe’s election board chairwoman, Wendy Dunson, and Principal Chief James Floyd submitted written requests earlier this week for a third-party monitor.
“We have been updating our codes, processes this last year, and are in need of fresh eyes, and experienced people to help us in this endeavor,” Dunson wrote in the election board’s request letter.
Citing questionable ballot security practices, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court earlier this month vacated all results from the tribe’s Sept. 21 primary election and ordered a new vote be conducted.
Appearing on the chief's ballot will be National Council Second Speaker David Hill, former Tulsa District representative Bim Stephen Bruner, National Council Speaker Lucian Tiger III, College of Muscogee (Creek) Nation Dean Monte Randall, Thlopthlocco Tribal Town administrator Tim Good Voice and former Tulsa District representative Sam Alexander.
Hill and Bruner finished first and second, respectively, in the Sept. 21 vote, according to unofficial returns.
Lacy did not know whether the observation team will arrive in time for early walk-in voting offered Wednesday and Thursday in Okemah, Okmulgee, Eufaula and Tulsa.
However, she was able to confirm that the center will be self-funding the observation mission in order to avoid any real or perceived conflicts of interest.
“We would not be able to accept money from the tribe or the election board, just to avoid any questions about our observers’ neutrality,” she said.
Since 1989, the Carter Center’s Democracy Program has observed 109 elections across almost 40 countries.
To date, it has only observed three elections on U.S. soil, all of which were in Oklahoma. Teams were sent to monitor the Cherokee Nation’s 1999 and 2011 elections, as well as the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes’ 2017 election.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council voted to invite the organization in as a third-party observer for the tribe’s 2015 election cycle, but Carter Center officials declined in part due to objections from then-Principal Chief George Tiger.