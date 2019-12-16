Christmas for Kids

Workers sort through donated clothing at a staging area for Christmas For Kids, a non-profit program that gives Christmas gifts to foster children in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file 

 MATT BARNARD

An annual Christmas toy drive for foster children in Tulsa County announced an urgent need for cash donations on Monday. 

Christmas for Kids, sponsored by Tulsa Advocates for the Protection of Children and in partnership with Oklahoma Department of Human Services, is in need of financial support for about 237 kids out of about 1,400, or $17,775, according to a news release. 

"The need is greater than we anticipated this year, and we need to raise additional funds to help provide these children with Christmas gifts," TAPC Executive Director Christina Siemens said. "It is such a joy to provide the children with exactly what they asked for, and we need help in making this happen. Making a monetary donation is easy, and our staff and volunteers will shop for the gifts. Any dollar amount is greatly appreciated.”

Foster parents and case workers began picking up Christmas gifts for children in Tulsa County’s DHS custody on Monday. 

Monetary donations can made online at bit.ly/TAPChelps or mailed to 3326-B East 51st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135. Staff and volunteers will also be onsite through Friday, Dec. 20, at Child Abuse Network's gym at 2821 South Sheridan to accept donations.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

