An annual Christmas toy drive for foster children in Tulsa County announced an urgent need for cash donations on Monday.
Christmas for Kids, sponsored by Tulsa Advocates for the Protection of Children and in partnership with Oklahoma Department of Human Services, is in need of financial support for about 237 kids out of about 1,400, or $17,775, according to a news release.
"The need is greater than we anticipated this year, and we need to raise additional funds to help provide these children with Christmas gifts," TAPC Executive Director Christina Siemens said. "It is such a joy to provide the children with exactly what they asked for, and we need help in making this happen. Making a monetary donation is easy, and our staff and volunteers will shop for the gifts. Any dollar amount is greatly appreciated.”
Foster parents and case workers began picking up Christmas gifts for children in Tulsa County’s DHS custody on Monday.
Monetary donations can made online at bit.ly/TAPChelps or mailed to 3326-B East 51st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135. Staff and volunteers will also be onsite through Friday, Dec. 20, at Child Abuse Network's gym at 2821 South Sheridan to accept donations.