César Pelli, the Argentinian-born U.S. architect who designed some of the world’s most famous skyscrapers, including the BOK Center, has died, according to the Washington Post. He was 92.
"Sorry to learn of the passing of Cesar Pelli at 92," Mayor G.T. Bynum wrote on Facebook. "He designed the BOK Center in Downtown Tulsa, and we will always be grateful for the experiences we share in this building that sprang from the mind of one of the great architects of his era."
Constructed in 2008, the BOK Center was named Arena of the Year in 2018.
The BOK Center Twitter account posted a message early Saturday acknowledging Pelli's death.
Rest In Peace to the incredible man who designed our beautiful building and so many others. https://t.co/7qmWvpP7hD— Arena of the Year (@BOKCenter) July 20, 2019
His son Rafael Pelli confirmed the death but did not provide a specific cause, the newspaper said. Juan Manzur, the governor of Tucuman province in Argentina, where Pelli was born, issued his condolences via Twitter on Friday evening. Calls and emails to Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects sent after working hours went unanswered.
Pelli and his New Haven, Connecticut-based firm have created more than 100 major projects including office buildings, museums, residential towers and libraries. The firm’s best-known work is Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Towers, twin 88-story skyscrapers linked by a 41st-floor sky bridge. Built in 1998 and standing at 1,483 feet (452 meters), the glass, steel and reinforced-concrete structures replaced Chicago’s Sears Tower as the world’s tallest buildings. Petronas kept the honor until 2004 and remains a national icon.
Pelli also changed the skyline of lower Manhattan with his World Financial Center office-building complex now called Brookfield Place, located steps away from the Hudson River. The site’s four copper-crowned towers, made of granite and glass, include more than 8 million square feet of space and the Winter Garden, a 10-story glass pavilion open to the public.